UPS, FedEx and USPS give suggested last days to ship holiday gifts

FedEx, UPS and the United States Postal Service released lists of suggested deadlines for the last days to ship holiday packages. These dates are only suggestions and do not guarantee that your package will arrive by the expected arrival time.(WJHG)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 10:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Planning to wait till the last minute to mail a gift for the holidays?

If so, there are some dates you need to keep in mind.

FedEx, UPS and the United States Postal Service released lists of suggested deadlines for the last days to ship holiday packages. These dates are only suggestions and do not guarantee that your package will arrive by the expected arrival time.

Here are a few dates to remember according to each provider.

FedEx

The following dates are the suggested last days to ship within the U.S. according to the FedEx website.

  • FedEx Express
    • Same Day - Dec. 24
    • FO, PO, SO, Extra Hours - Dec. 23
    • 2 Day & 2Day A.M. - Dec. 22
    • Express Saver - Dec. 21
    • 1 Day Freight - Dec. 23
    • 2 Day Freight - Dec. 22
    • 3 Day Freight - Dec. 21
  • FedEx Ground
      • Contiguous U.S. - Dec. 15
      • Alaska and Hawaii - Dec. 15
    • Home Delivery
      • Contiguous U.S. - Dec. 15
      • Alaska and Hawaii - Dec. 15
    • Economy - Dec. 9
  • FedEx Freight
    • Priority - Dec. 15
    • Economy - Dec. 9
    • Direct - Dec. 15

You can find more information about shipping dates and holiday schedules at FedEx.com.

UPS

The following dates are the last suggested days to ship domestically for Dec. 24 according to the UPS website.

  • Ground Shipping - Check UPS.com for details
  • 3 Day Select - Dec. 21
  • 2nd Day Air services - Dec. 22
  • Next Day Air services - Dec. 23

You can find more information about specifics on normal package pickup and delivery services during the holiday on the UPS website.

United States Postal Service

The United States Postal Service has also listed recommended shipping deadlines in a news release on Nov. 12.

  • APO/FPO/DPO (all ZIP codes) priority mail and first-class mail - Dec. 9
  • USPS retail ground service - Dec. 15
  • APO/FPO/DPO (except ZIP code 093) USPS Priority Mail Express Military service - Dec. 16
  • First-class mail service - Dec. 17
  • First-class packages - Dec. 17
  • Priority mail service - Dec. 18
  • Priority mail express service - Dec. 23
    • Alaska to/from the continental U.S.
      • First-class mail - Dec. 18
      • Priority mail - Dec. 18
      • Priority mail express - Dec. 21
    • Hawaii to/from mainland
      • Dec. 17 — Priority mail and first-class mail
      • Dec. 21 — Priority mail express

You can read more about USPS’ holiday shopping guidelines here.

