Advertisement

Accidental discharge of gun at Atlanta airport halts departures

A reported accidental discharge of a firearm caused a brief delay on flights at...
A reported accidental discharge of a firearm caused a brief delay on flights at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International, the nation’s busiest airport.(Gray News, file)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 2:08 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (Gray News) - Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport announced there was an accidental discharge of a firearm Saturday in the security screening area, a spokesperson said on Twitter.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. ET and caused a brief delay on flights at the nation’s busiest airport.

The spokesperson tweeted there was no danger to passengers and employees, after concerns of a potential active shooter situation were posted to social media by people in the area.

“There is NOT an active shooter at the airport,” the airport tweeted.

Atlanta police responded to the scene. CNN reported no one had been injured, and investigators were looking into how it happened, according to police.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Auditor Shad White said Juanyana Holloway has been indicted for fraud, alteration of records...
Former Lamar Co. deputy city clerk arrested
Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department investigates alleged car-jacking.
Authorities investigate alleged car-jacking
Prosecution and the defense debated the term "active shooter" in closing arguments in the Kyle...
Rittenhouse found not guilty
Lindsey Kirk looks at childhood photographs of herself and her late mother Kim Kirk Cox,...
‘He’s evil’: Victims’ family prepares for killer’s execution
Daily Docket 1
Lauderdale County Arrest Report November 19, 2021

Latest News

Peng Shuai of China wipes her face during the women's singles match against Samantha Stosur of...
Photos of missing Chinese tennis star posted online
A woman blows a whistle during a demonstration against the country's coronavirus restrictions...
Protests erupt over virus restrictions in Austria, Italy, Croatia
Kyle Rittenhouse, center, enters the courtroom with his attorneys Mark Richards, left, and...
Rittenhouse lawyers’ trial playbook: Don’t ‘crusade,’ defend
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued a Blue Alert for Randy Lee Wade.
ALEA Blue Alert issued