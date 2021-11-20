Advertisement

ALEA Blue Alert issued

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued a Blue Alert for Randy Lee Wade.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issued a Blue Alert Saturday for Randy Lee Wade.

ALEA sent out the following alert information:

Wade is being sought in connection with the injury of an Alabama State Trooper.

Wade is a black male, 5′11″ weighing 135lbs. The incident occurred at AL HWY 28 & I20/59 in Livingston, AL on 11/19 at 11:45 p.m.

If you have seen Wade, call 334-676-7250 or 911.

Wade was last seen in Livingston, Alabama.

