Runners fill Meridian streets for the annual Magnolia Marathon

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Runners lined up bright and early Saturday morning to run in the annual Magnolia Marathon.

Athletes had the option of running either the full 26.2 miles or running the 13.1 miles half marathon route, both with the encouragement of passerby’s.

“This was a great marathon. I did it the first year they had it when it was out and it was a lot of big up and downhills. This has still got hills but it’s a nice course, a great area, good people, good support, and in the neighborhoods, people would wave at us and holler. It was really kind of special, it was great to be a part of this course and do a marathon here in Mississippi,” said Magnolia Marathon runner, George Southgate.

“Well as marathoners, the goal is the fifty states club, to do a marathon in all fifty states. I completed the third time around last year in October and now I’m 38 on the fourth time around doing a marathon in every state,” said Southgate.

The marathon can also be a chance for people to come back home and enjoy the city that they created fond memories in.

“It’s really fun, I mean, it’s a beautiful town. Running through the streets up here, through the leaves and the neighborhoods and everything like that. It was very nice and peaceful. Everybody has been fantastic, it’s a really nice marathon. It was really nice, a great day, great weather,” said Magnolia Marathon runner, Ron Hartman, who traveled to Meridian from Pennsylvania.

“I was in the Navy down here, I met my wife when I lived in Meridian so we come back and visit quite a bit. We just happened to be in town for Thanksgiving and I was training for another race, so I was doing this as part of my training,” said Hartman.

And of course, there are lifelong athletes that run for the love of running and won’t let anything stop them.

“I’m closer to 76 than 75 years old. This is my 382nd marathon, I’m making my fifth circuit of the fifty states. Meridian was awesome, the Magnolia Marathon was fabulous,” said Magnolia Marathon runner, Roxana Lewis.

This year’s Magnolia Marathon brought over 200 people in from over 23 different states, with the furthest runner coming from Hawaii.

