Cold eases this weekend as rain approaches

Most of this weekend will be dry, but rain will arrive Sunday night and fall through early...
By Stephen Bowers
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Patchy areas of frost will develop tonight as temperatures tumble into the low-to-mid 30s.

Our Next 24 Hours

Tonight will be clear. This evening will cool quickly through the 40s. The low temperature by morning will average near 34 degrees. Saturday will be sunny. The day will start chilly, but the afternoon will warm to a high temperature near 70 degrees.

Rain Returns Sunday Night

Rain is on the way for Sunday night, but the day should stay dry. The morning low temperature will be near 48 degrees. The afternoon high temperature will be near 72 degrees. Rain will arrive after 6 PM Sunday evening, and it will end before 6 AM Monday. It’s a relatively low impact rain, especially since it moves through at night when most of us are asleep.

Thanksgiving Week

After Sunday’s brief warming, colder weather will return on Monday and stay with us through Tuesday and Wednesday. Thanksgiving Day will start warming beneath increasing clouds. There are several potential outcomes for exact timing of the rain that follows Thanksgiving. Rain is possible Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, but it’s unlikely that rain will fall throughout that whole three-day period. New data measuring the atmosphere over time will add to the ability to refine that forecast with time. The bottom line is an active and quickly-changing weather pattern may be setting up going into the weekend following Thanksgiving.

