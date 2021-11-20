Advertisement

Free Thanksgiving meals given to families in need

Enviva Biomass gave back to Sumter County by sharing free turkeys and hams.
Enviva Biomass gave back to Sumter County by sharing free turkeys and hams.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SUMTER COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - A local organization went above and beyond in giving back to the community in Sumter County by sharing free turkey and ham for Thanksgiving.

Enviva Biomass held its annual Thanksgiving meal giveaway. People were able to drive up and get contactless delivery as the food was placed in their car trunks. Nearly 50 turkeys were given away.

Organizers said this is a great way to help families in need for the holidays.

