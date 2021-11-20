Jefferson Davis ends Enterprise’s season

BASSFIELD, Miss. (WTOK) - Jefferson Davis County beats Enterprise 34-7 in the third round of the playoffs.

The Jaguars immediately took control over the Bulldogs. Demario Booth broke the game wide open off of a 70-yard touchdown up the middle.

Bulldogs started to get momentum as they would recover a fumble, but Derryon Gray would be intercepted later in the drive which stopped any momentum Enterprise had.

The Bulldogs’ season is officially over and they finish the year 12-1. An incredible season as new players had to slip into leadership roles after Enterprise lost seniors from last season.

