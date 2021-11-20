Advertisement

JSU rocks the house: Defeats Alcorn State 24-10 for first time since 2017

After record-breaking homecoming, could Jackson State finally get a new stadium?
After record-breaking homecoming, could Jackson State finally get a new stadium?(Jackson State University)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University rocked the house on Saturday, defeating Alcorn State 24-10 for the first time since 2017.

With the win, the Tigers clinch home-field advantage for the SWAC championship game on December 4.

There are so many aspects to take away from the Tigers season thus far. Of course, you can mention the Tigers’ brilliance on the defensive side of the ball, or maybe discuss the high-powered offense which has scored 61 points in a game.

But then you take a moment to pause and realize that it isn’t just about the X’s and O’s of the game. No, this Jackson State team is the epitome of a shift in culture.

This team has endured several hurdles to get to this point. By no means has it been easy, even though the Tigers have made it look that way out on the field.

So the question becomes: ‘How does a team keep rising against the odds?’

Well, it begins with the leadership of Coach Deion Sanders.

There is one theme that is apparent in this team. Fight.

The Tigers will continue their fight on December 4 as they face off against Prairie View for the title of SWAC champions.

