Miss Mississippi USA, Miss Mississippi Teen USA pageants moving in 2022

CHOCTAW, Miss. (WDAM) – Next spring, two of the state’s largest pageants will find themselves with a new home.

Pearl River Resort announced earlier this week that the 2022 Miss Mississippi USA and Miss Mississippi Teen USA pageants will be held at the Silver Convention Center on April 1 and April 2, respectively.

“Pearl River Resort is proud to be the new home of the Miss Mississippi USA pageants,” said Sonny Johnson, Pearl River Resort president/chief executive officer. “The young ladies that participate will create a lifetime of memories and it is truly an honor to be part their special moment.”

The winners of these two events will travel on to the national competitions of Miss USA and Miss Teen USA.

“We are very excited to hold our upcoming event more centrally located in the state at the gorgeous Pearl River Resort,” said Kim Greenwood, pageant director.

“The magic found at the Pearl River Resort will be the perfect host for the most beautiful and accomplished young women from across the state of Mississippi vying for the titles of Miss Mississippi USA and Miss Mississippi Teen USA”.

The reigning Miss USA, Asya Branch, hails from Booneville, Miss., and competed at the Miss Universe pageant in May, where she placed in the top-21.

Branch made history when she was the first African American named Miss Mississippi USA and then again when she was the first titleholder from Mississippi to win the Miss USA title.

Branch will hand over the crown this month to another lucky young lady at the 2021 Miss USA pageant in Tulsa, Okla.

Current titleholders Bailey Mae Anderson, Miss Mississippi USA 2021, and Mattie Grace Morris, Miss Mississippi Teen USA 2021, will relinquish their respective crowns following a year of representing the state at various events and functions.

The titleholders will represent Mississippi in their respective roles at the Miss USA and Miss Teen USA pageants scheduled for Nov. 27, 2021, in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Greenwood Productions, which will stage both events, currently is accepting applications for contestants.

Applications and qualifications for the pageant can be found at www.missmississippiusa.com under the “Apply Now” section.

For more information, call (615) 891-0557 or email info@greenwoodproductions.com.

For more information on Pearl River Resort, visit www.pearlriverresort.com or call 1.866.44PEARL.

Guests must be at least 21 years old to play or attend shows.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.