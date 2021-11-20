Advertisement

Neshoba Central beats Lafayette with field goal in final 12 seconds

Dez McWilliams celebrates first Rockets touchdown in game two of 5A playoffs.
Dez McWilliams celebrates first Rockets touchdown in game two of 5A playoffs.(WTOK Sports)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 9:55 PM CST
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Neshoba Central Rockets hosted Lafayette in round two of the 5A playoffs Friday night.

Lafayette wins the coin toss and chose to defer to the second half.

Eli Anderson gets the drive going with a pass to Dez McWilliams who will run for the sidelines and pick up a Rockets first down!

Anderson will then find Ja’Naylon Dupree which sets up the Rockets outside of the endzone.

Now Eli Anderson will find Dez McWilliams for a Neshoba Central touchdown.

Rockets lead 7-0 and taking a ton of time off the game clock.

The Rocket kick the ball off to the Commodores and Trikyus Woodall will get the catch and find the open pocket where he heads straight for the endzone. A punt return to the house!

Lafayette ties the game up 7-7.

Lafayette’s offense would not come on the field the entire first quarter.

The game would come down to a field goal that the Rockets make! Neshoba Central wins 23-20. They will play West Point in the next round.

