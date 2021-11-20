Advertisement

Wildcats drop Cougars 41-25

By Shahji Adam
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WTOK) - The Columbia Wildcats beat the Newton County Cougars 41-25 in the third round of the high school football playoffs.

Omar Johnson played a key part in the Wildcats’ offense as the Cougars had no answers for his run game. He would get the opening score of the game.

Newton County would only score three points in the first quarter, but started to make adjustments. The Cougars would fake a punt with a rush up the middle and they would turn that into a much needed touchdown. Newton County pulled within four nearing the half.

They couldn’t keep their momentum going and Columbia would eventually widen their lead. Newton County’s season is officially over.

