22nd Annual Holiday Arts & Crafts at Uptown Meridian Mall

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Uptown Meridian held its 22nd annual Holiday Arts and Crafts Show Saturday. The event drew over 20 vendors, ranging from artists, crafters, painters, potters, jewelers and more.

Hundreds of handmade items were on sale. Shoppers shoppers came out to support local vendors, while shopping for one-of-a-kind goods and products.

“I sell children’s clothing. I specialize in children’s clothing, and they are all handmade. These are for my Thanksgiving sales, and I also have Christmas sales. I’ve been doing sales for over 20 years,” said the owner of Raw Talent, Sally Barlow.

“I love it. I love it. Any time you can do something here in Meridian inside, that is the point, inside,” said business owner, Jacqueline Gough.

“Pop-up shops is kind of how we promote our business and how we kind of get the name out there. Paparazzi has been around for at least 5 to 6 years, maybe longer. They are a faith-based company. We are trying to change the world, $5 at a time,” said the owner of La La Happy Bling, Lawanda Elly.

“Us as a community, here in a small town like Meridian and small business owners is very important because it’s the holiday season. We get a chance to show out our artwork and our product of what we have to offer. We are hoping our community will come out to shop with us,” said the owner of Matty Ro Creations, Adrian Land.

One vendor was selling a little bit of everything, literally. M & L A Little of Everything is the name of a business run by two sisters. The products range from clothing, handmade candles, and even their own published book called ‘The Light Shines through Darkness.’

“The Light Shines through Darkness was a period in my life when this occurred. So I did, the Lord put it in my spirit, to do a book,” said co-owner, Maggie Dale.

“That way we get to learn from other people what they love to do. Sometimes it gives us ideas as well,” said Dale.

One local woman said the holidays are a big season for her as she takes the opportunity to promote her business.

“I am in the east end. The east end, something like myself, and other businesses to open up. That is my vision, that is my dream, and I am working on it as we speak. The next time you see me on this camera we will be talking about Sally Gulley’s Bakery,” said owner, Denise Johnson.

Organizers said the 22nd Annual Holiday Arts and Crafts was a success this year.

