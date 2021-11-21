Advertisement

COVID-19 state of emergency allowed to end in Mississippi

Governor Tate Reeves unveiled his budget priorities Monday. It’s not a requirement for the...
Governor Tate Reeves unveiled his budget priorities Monday. It’s not a requirement for the legislature to follow that recommendation.(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 7:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s state of emergency order related to the coronavirus has expired.

Republican Gov. Tate Reeves let the order expire at 11:59 p.m. Saturday. Reeves said earlier this month he would let it run out, citing increased coronavirus vaccine numbers and declining hospitalizations related to the pandemic.

The emergency order was first put into effect on March 14, 2020, a few days after the state reported its first coronavirus case. It enabled the governor to mobilize the Mississippi National Guard to help with COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites.

It did not implement lockdowns or mask mandates. State officials say more than 3 million vaccine doses have been administered throughout Mississippi.

