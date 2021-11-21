Lazy Acres kicks off the Christmas season

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lazy Acres Farm Fun is gearing up for people to start celebrating Christmas by picking out their favorite evergreen.

The farm is ready to sell live Christmas trees of various sizes to people wanting to get in the Christmas spirit.

We spoke with the owner of lazy acres and he told us that despite going through some challenges with this years’ crop, they’re excited about the trees they didn’t lose.

“It’s been kind of a tough year for us. We received a lot of rain in early spring and through the summer. We actually had root rot set in on some of the trees, so we actually lost about 100 trees to that disease and it just kills them and there’s nothing you can do to recover. The Christmas tree farm will open up on Thanksgiving Day at 1:30 in the afternoon as we have done for the last 41 years. This will be our 41st year and the trees are looking great this year, we are a little bit shorter than what we normally have as far as the quantity of trees, but the ones that we do have are looking great,” said Lazy Acres owner, Michael May.

Lazy Acres will also be opening their Christmas light show on Thanksgiving Day that lasts through December 26

.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.