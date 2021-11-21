Advertisement

Matt Corral leads No. 10 Ole Miss past Vandy in home finale

Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral throws a pass as Texas A&M defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal...
Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral throws a pass as Texas A&M defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal (8) defends during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Oxford, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Matt Corral threw for 326 yards and two touchdowns in his home finale and No. 10 Mississippi beat Vanderbilt 31-17 on Saturday night.

Ole Miss (9-2, 5-2 Southeastern Conference) never trailed, with Corral throwing an 8-yard scoring pass to Jerrion Ealy in the opening minutes en route to a 24-9 halftime lead.

Corral completed 27 of 36 passes, including a 10-yard touchdown strike to Dontario Drummond early in the second quarter. The Rebels led 31-9 in the fourth quarter on an 8-yard touchdown run by Henry Parrish Jr.

Drummond had seven catches for 81 yards. Ealy had 154 yards of offense, highlighted by a 68-yard kickoff return and a 4-yard touchdown run. Jahcour Pearson had 101 yards receiving as the Rebels finished with 470 yards.

Rocko Griffin ran for 117 yards and touchdown for Vanderbilt (2-9, 0-7). Joseph Bulovas added three field goals as the Commodores controlled the ball for more than 38 minutes and finished with 454 total yards.

THE TAKEAWAYS

Vanderbilt: Over a three-year span, the Commodores are 0-20 in the SEC.

The effort was admirable and Griffin was a work horse. The first year of a massive rebuilding job by Clark Lea ends next week, but not before facing another high-powered offense at Tennessee.

Ole Miss: The Rebels were good enough in a sandwich game between No. 16 Texas A&M and in-state rival Mississippi State. Ole Miss remains in position to earn a New Year’s Six bowl bid, a 10-win regular season and a Top 10 ranking heading into a high stakes Egg Bowl on Thanksgiving night.

UP NEXT

Vanderbilt: At Tennessee on Saturday.

Ole Miss: At Mississippi State for the Egg Bowl on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Auditor Shad White said Juanyana Holloway has been indicted for fraud, alteration of records...
Former Lamar Co. deputy city clerk arrested
Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department investigates alleged car-jacking.
Authorities investigate alleged car-jacking
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued a Blue Alert for Randy Lee Wade.
ALEA Blue Alert issued
Prosecution and the defense debated the term "active shooter" in closing arguments in the Kyle...
Rittenhouse found not guilty
Lindsey Kirk looks at childhood photographs of herself and her late mother Kim Kirk Cox,...
‘He’s evil’: Victims’ family prepares for killer’s execution

Latest News

State Dominates Tigers
State Dominates Tigers
State Dominates Tigers
State Dominates Tigers
Peng Shuai of China wipes her face during the women's singles match against Samantha Stosur of...
Video, photos of missing Chinese tennis star posted online
Auburn running back Tank Bigsby (4) runs with the ball against South Carolina's Jordan Burch...
South Carolina is bowl eligible with 21-17 win over Auburn