Rain for late Sunday, Thanksgiving trending wetter

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Highs will climb into the lower 70′s for afternoon highs with increasing cloud cover as we go throughout the day. Showers and a few storms hold off until we get into the overnight hours with the heaviest rainfall moving through close to midnight.

We’ll wake up tomorrow morning mostly dry and with a few lingering showers. Clouds will push out of the area, leaving us with sunny skies on Monday afternoon and highs struggling to get into the 60′s. Sunshine will stick around through Wednesday with highs hovering in the upper 50′s and lower 60′s with lows in the lower 30′s.

Clouds start to move back in for Thanksgiving Day, along with afternoon rain chances trending upward with highs reaching into the upper 60′s. We dry back out for Friday with highs close to 70 and lows in the mid 40′s. Saturday and Sunday see the return of the sunshine and highs struggling to stay in the low-to-mid 60′s. Expect lows in the 40′s for next weekend.

