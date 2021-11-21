Advertisement

Showers and storms return for tomorrow, Thanksgiving looking dry

Showers and storms for Sunday PM
Showers and storms for Sunday PM
By Harrison Nix
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 8:04 PM CST
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We’ll stay calm for the remainder of the night with temperatures falling into the upper 40′s for Sunday morning. Partly cloudy skies return for Sunday afternoon with temperatures climbing into the lower 70′s.

Showers and storms make a return for late Sunday, moving through the area from 10pm until sunrise on Monday. We’ll be left with a few stray showers, but we’ll quickly dry and clear out for Monday afternoon with highs only reaching into the upper 50′s.

Sunshine sticks around for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the upper 50′s and lower 60′s and lows in the lower 30′s. We’ll see more clouds move in for Thursday with temperatures climbing into the upper 60′s. Rain chances make a return for Friday with highs in the lower 60′s and lows in the upper 40′s. Saturday looks to keep the clouds around with highs in the low 60′s

