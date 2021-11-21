Advertisement

Sumter County man arrested in connection with injuring a state trooper

By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 1:44 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the suspect in connection with injuring a state trooper Friday, has been arrested after a Blue Alert was issued Saturday.

ALEA released the following statement:

“At approximately 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, Randy Lee Wade, 57, of Sumter County, was arrested without incident in Sumter County. Wade is the suspect regarding the attempted murder of a Trooper assigned to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division, which occurred on Friday, Nov. 19. The Trooper stopped Wade for a traffic violation and was in the process of arresting him for six warrants at which time Wade attempted to murder the Trooper and fled the scene. A statewide “Blue Alert” was issued by the Alabama Fusion Center (AFC) at the request of ALEA’s State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) to assist in locating Wade. Wade has been charged with Attempted Murder, First-Degree Escape, and Second-Degree Theft of Property and is currently in the Sumter County Jail. The arrest was executed by the United States Marshal Services’ Fugitive Task Force, the 17th Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force along with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.”

Nothing further is available as the investigation is ongoing. Once complete, the findings will be turned over to the Sumter County District Attorney’s Office.

