53rd Annual Trees of Christmas at Merrehope

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Trees of Christmas at Merrehope kicked off their grand opening this weekend.

“It’s the 53rd anniversary of Trees of Christmas. If you are from Meridian, you’ve probably been here 53 years and done it every year. I remember doing it myself when I was in high school working as a tour guide. A lot of people have very fun memories of coming to Merrehope. It is a spectacular home. Making seasons bright is just to get us in the mood, and we are kicking off today,” said the president of the foundation, Kim Waters.

The event had many volunteers to help out as well as the Debs Social Service Club who’s been a helping hand for Merrehope since the beginning.

“It is kind of crazy to think we have been with Merrehope for as long as we have 53 years since Trees of Christmas has started. These last two years have been so much fun for me. I think I’ve learned more about the community and Merrehope than I probably ever would if I never joined Debs or started working for the Trees of Christmas. I think it is wonderful that we’ve been involved, and they let us help for as long as they have,” said a member of Debs, Emma Watson.

Merrehope has continued to spread joy and learning; through its Trees of Christmas.

“I’m just glad to be here to help out to support our community in a good way,” said Abigail Naiman, member of Debs.

Organizers of this event announce new activities for Merrehope this year.

“There’s also going to be a night exhibit. It’s going to be called spirits of Merrehope - to be announced so stay tuned for that. We are going to have yoga one night. How special will that be?” said one of the event organizers, Denna Owen.

This event will continue until December 30th

