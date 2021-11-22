Funeral service for Benny Winham will be held Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 3:00 p.m. at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Bro. Shawn Stewart and Bro. Ben Jones officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mr. Benny “Paw Paw” Winham, Sr. age 72, of Meridian, passed away Sunday, November 21, 2021, at 6:43 p.m. at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Survivors include his wife of over 50 years Sylvia Smith Winham who he cherished every day of their life together; Benny loved his children Shonda “Sha” Winham Dykes (Chris), Rhonda “Rha” Winham Alexander (“Scoop”), Tammy “Nannee” Winham (“West”), Benny Ray “BeBo” Winham, II (Amber), and Jake his beloved dog; grandchildren, Walter “Bubba” Alexander (Sara Grace), Dylan Alexander (Jordan), Breeanna “Nanna” Turner, Meridith “Mer” Scott, Alice “Ali Cat” Winham, Benny Ray “Lil B” Winham, III, Brianna Dykes Buchanan (Jake), and Krystyn Dykes; great-grandchildren, Adylin Alexander and Micah Alexander and to his Grands “He was never really Grumpy, not”; sister, Sandra Winham; numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry Thomas and Mary Francis Winham; siblings, Harry Thomas Winham, Jr., Bobby Earl Winham, Howard Wayne “Bo” Winham; cousin, Mary Sue Winham.

Pallbearers will be Benny Ray Winham, II, “Scoop” Alexander, “Bubba” Alexander, Dylan Alexander, Wes Scott, Chris Dykes, and Sondra Wilkins.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Dennis McInnis, Howard Earl Winham, Benny Jones, and Dr. Terry French.

The family will receive friends and family Wednesday, November 24, 2021, from 1:30 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. at the funeral home.

