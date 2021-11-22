The Boys & Girls Club gives back for holiday season

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The Boys and Girls Club of East Mississippi had its annual ham and turkey drive earlier today.

Volunteers were present to pass out food to the elderly in the community.

Cars were wrapped around 45th avenue and surrounding streets.

For those involved in the events of the day just being able to help put smiles on peoples faces was the most important thing

The theme of the day was being able to give back to those that have given us so much.

