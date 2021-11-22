Advertisement

The Boys & Girls Club gives back for holiday season

Organization gives out food ahead of Thanksgiving
Boys & Girls Club
Boys & Girls Club(WTOK)
By Elizabeth Jackson
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The Boys and Girls Club of East Mississippi had its annual ham and turkey drive earlier today.

Volunteers were present to pass out food to the elderly in the community.

Cars were wrapped around 45th avenue and surrounding streets.

For those involved in the events of the day just being able to help put smiles on peoples faces was the most important thing

The theme of the day was being able to give back to those that have given us so much.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sumter County man arrested in connection with injuring a state trooper
Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Monday
Dan Mullen out as Florida football head coach
Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
Randy Wade
Blue Alert cancelled for man involved in injuring AL State Trooper
The Miss Mississippi and Miss Mississippi Teen pageants will be held at Pearl River Resort next...
Miss Mississippi USA, Miss Mississippi Teen USA pageants moving in 2022

Latest News

New Life Independent Missionary Baptist Church will be serving Thanksgiving dinner to the...
New Life Independent Missionary Baptist Church serving Thanksgiving Dinner
Highland Baptist Church
Highland Baptist Church to host neighborhood watch meeting
A makeshift memorial for Tanya Ocampo, 42, was set up Monday in Smith Hall at MCC, right...
Co-workers remember Tanya Ocampo
MFD, Mayor Jimmie Smith, and Southeast Faculty
Meridian Fire Department donates fire truck to Southeast High School