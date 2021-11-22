Advertisement

Convicted sex offender working as Birmingham pastor captured after 20 years on the run

Larry Albert Flake was convicted of sexual misconduct with a minor on August 30, 2021
Larry Albert Flake was convicted of sexual misconduct with a minor on August 30, 2021(AP GraphicsBank)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 10:02 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A convicted sex offender on the run for 20 years was captured Friday by the FBI and Birmingham Police.

Larry Albert Flake, 75, was convicted of sexual misconduct with a minor on August 30, 2021 from an incident reported to the Richmond, Indiana Police Department in 1999.

Flake was arrested Friday morning in the 5200 block of Huguley Road. He was living under the name Larry White and was pastoring a church nearby. He was known to many as Reverend White.

Flake failed to appear for his trial in Indiana and has been a fugitive from justice since August 2001. Acting on a new lead received in January of 2021, the Investigative Services Division of the Richmond Police Department along with the Federal Bureau of Investigations Indianapolis Field Office worked to bring Flake safely to justice.

Flake was taken into custody for Unlawful Flight to Avoid Prosecution. He will face extradition to be returned to Indiana.

