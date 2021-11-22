Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,187 new cases, 11 new deaths and 22...
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,187 new cases, 11 new deaths and 22 outbreaks at long-term care facilities in the state Monday, from the previous three days.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,187 new cases, 11 new deaths and 22 outbreaks at long-term care facilities in the state Monday, from the previous three days.

The MSDH states 10,240 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi since the pandemic started.

Click here to find county-by-county case numbers, deaths and LTC facility outbreaks. Vaccinations are available at multiple locations around the state. Find a provider near you.

Find county-by-county vaccination totals here.

