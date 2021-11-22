Advertisement

Crimenet 11_22_21

By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Andre Strong, Jr.

Strong is a 29-year-old Black male who stands approximately 5′6″ in height, weighing 150 pounds.

He is wanted on two indictments out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where he has been charged with trafficking and with possession of a controlled substance with intent.

If you know where Strong can be found, please call Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

