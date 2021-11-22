Diamond Dreams finishes another season with new field

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - For over 10 years the Diamond Dreams organization has been changing the game of baseball.

“Its cause I love hitting the ball,” said Diamond Dreams athlete, Jordan Turk, “I love running the bases. It makes me feel like I’m really, I’m doing something you know?”

Diamond Dreams is a non-profit organization that brings people together and allows with special needs to have a team.

Volunteer police officer Jessie Hamilton said, “Seeing the happiness on the kids. Their faces when they hit the ball when they’re playing and you know that was probably the best part of it.”

When the organization first started out it was just eleven kids on the field. Now the organization has four different teams and close to 50 kids that participate. As of two years ago the Diamond Dreams organization got a new rubber field that allowed for better access for all abilities to be able to play.

Diamond Dreams founder Michele Maxey said, “This has the rubberized, playing field and so the wheel chairs, the walkers, everything goes smoothly. There’s not a step up or a step down to the dugout so it’s just really easily accessible for our kids.”

The biggest dream come true from the Diamond Dreams is the fellowship that everyone is able to take away.

“When the community comes together and supports it and volunteers to help out and stuff, it really brings us all together.”

“Man, it’s just something. It feels like this fellowship that you can’t really get nowhere else.”

The Diamond Dreams did just wrap up their 2021 fall season but they are always looking for more athletes and volunteers for their next season.

