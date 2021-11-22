First Responders: MFD Capt. Adam Ridout

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - In our latest First Responders, we head to Meridian’s Central Fire Station where we meet a Meridian firefighter who joined 10 years ago.

Capt. Adam Ridout has served Meridian as a firefighter since 2011. He says it all began when he was talked into applying with the department by his cousin, who is also a firefighter.

“I just got talked into doing it and I love it. I’ve loved it ever since,” Ridout said.

Ridout had no interest in becoming a firefighter until he did it. Now, he loves the action and excitement it brings to his life.

“It’s just a big adrenaline rush. Some people like playing sports and get that adrenaline, it’s the same thing as fighting fire. You just get that big adrenaline rush and it’s just exciting,” Ridout said.

Rideout said he didn’t realize how much of an impact from of the calls would have. He says it’s especially difficult when it comes to children.

“When you see something that might have bothered you, you come back here to the fire station and talk through it together,” Ridout said. “This is like our second home and our family here. We can talk to each other about it and get through it.”

His family supports his job. He says he will keep this career until he’s able to retire in several years.

“This job is a great job and people probable don’t know it’s a big brotherhood,” Ridout said. “If you’re lonely in life or something and want a job where you will be around a bunch of friends, then this is a good atmosphere.”

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.