Millions set to travel this Thanksgiving week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It’s Thanksgiving week and that means a dramatic increase in all forms of travel.

“Plan on it taking longer than normal because there’s going to be a lot of heavy traffic, especially on state highways and on the interstate,” Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said.

According to AAA, more than 53 million people will travel this week for Thanksgiving. An increase in traffic means an increase in patrols and safety.

“We’d rather have a Thanksgiving where no one got a citation for not wearing their seatbelt or for being under the influence,” Calhoun explained.

Amtrak says this is its busiest travel period with Tuesday and Wednesday seeing the most passengers.

AAA predicts holiday travel will go up 13 percent from 2020. This brings travel volumes within 5 percent of pre-pandemic levels. The Meridian Airport is feeling the increase in activity.

“Passenger loads are best the weekend before Thanksgiving because a lot of people take the week to travel,” said Tom Williams, President and CEO of the Meridian Airport Authority. “That’s no different this year, but Wednesday is very strong and surprisingly the Saturday after Thanksgiving is strong, which is presumably people going back home. Usually we see a slower progression, however, we still have empty seats.”

Right now, masks are a federal requirement on flights, airports and trains.

“Get to the airport an hour early. That’s not just at Thanksgiving, that’s any time. The airline computer systems cut off at a certain time prior to a flight departure. Being here an hour early, we can get you checked in, get your bag checked and get you on the airplane for a timely departure,” Williams said.

Some of the busiest travel days are this Wednesday and Saturday, so if you’re taking to the highways or to the sky, be prepared.

“With our grants, we will generally have additional patrols that will be going on. We will soon start a blitz period, so we will have more deputies working just traffic,” Calhoun said.

