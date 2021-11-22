Advertisement

Millions set to travel this Thanksgiving week

Passenger plane lands at Meridian Airport.
Passenger plane lands at Meridian Airport.(WTOK)
By Tom Williams
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It’s Thanksgiving week and that means a dramatic increase in all forms of travel.

“Plan on it taking longer than normal because there’s going to be a lot of heavy traffic, especially on state highways and on the interstate,” Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said.

According to AAA, more than 53 million people will travel this week for Thanksgiving. An increase in traffic means an increase in patrols and safety.

“We’d rather have a Thanksgiving where no one got a citation for not wearing their seatbelt or for being under the influence,” Calhoun explained.

Amtrak says this is its busiest travel period with Tuesday and Wednesday seeing the most passengers.

AAA predicts holiday travel will go up 13 percent from 2020. This brings travel volumes within 5 percent of pre-pandemic levels. The Meridian Airport is feeling the increase in activity.

“Passenger loads are best the weekend before Thanksgiving because a lot of people take the week to travel,” said Tom Williams, President and CEO of the Meridian Airport Authority. “That’s no different this year, but Wednesday is very strong and surprisingly the Saturday after Thanksgiving is strong, which is presumably people going back home. Usually we see a slower progression, however, we still have empty seats.”

Right now, masks are a federal requirement on flights, airports and trains.

“Get to the airport an hour early. That’s not just at Thanksgiving, that’s any time. The airline computer systems cut off at a certain time prior to a flight departure. Being here an hour early, we can get you checked in, get your bag checked and get you on the airplane for a timely departure,” Williams said.

Some of the busiest travel days are this Wednesday and Saturday, so if you’re taking to the highways or to the sky, be prepared.

“With our grants, we will generally have additional patrols that will be going on. We will soon start a blitz period, so we will have more deputies working just traffic,” Calhoun said.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sumter County man arrested in connection with injuring a state trooper
Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Monday
Dan Mullen out as Florida football head coach
Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
Randy Wade
Blue Alert cancelled for man involved in injuring AL State Trooper
The Miss Mississippi and Miss Mississippi Teen pageants will be held at Pearl River Resort next...
Miss Mississippi USA, Miss Mississippi Teen USA pageants moving in 2022

Latest News

Rain is on the way and will arrive after noon on Thanksgiving.
Rain on the way for Thanksgiving
Defendant Greg McMichael listens to an attorney during his trial at the Glynn County Courthouse...
Attorneys make final case to jurors in Ahmaud Arbery’s death
Henry Ruggs, former Raiders wide receiver, accused of DUI resulting in death, arrives at the...
Ex-Raider Ruggs remains on house arrest in fatal crash case
Larry Albert Flake was convicted of sexual misconduct with a minor on August 30, 2001
Convicted sex offender working as Birmingham minister captured after 20 years on the run