Mississippi DPS launches Mobile ID app

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - A new app is available for download, and it’s replacing your driver’s license for most everyday uses.

The state’s new “Mississippi Mobile ID” is a version of a physical driver’s license that allows residents to verify their identity.

“One less thing for me to carry and lose,” Val’s patron Mike Davis said.

Davis downloaded the app when it became available, preparing for an upcoming trip. He said without setting up his account, he wouldn’t have known his ID was actually expired.

“From what I understand and all the research I’ve done, it’s pretty encrypted,” he said. “Apple’s done a really good job of keeping it encrypted, so I’m not too worried about security.”

Mississippi Mobile ID is voluntary, and residents may continue relying on their physical ID.

“At the end of the day, we already have so much of our personal data on our phones anyway that I think that we kind of need to keep a little bit off of our phones,” Nick Fain, a pharmaceutical representative from Ocean Springs, said.

Fain prefers the trusty card in his wallet.

“It’s just more data that people can possibly collect on us and potentially use to steal our identities and things of that nature,” he said.

But others like Yoshia Walker are on board.

“To me, that’s something awesome, you know, because a lot of people forget their wallet and all that stuff, but they never forget their phone,” he said.

Walker works security at the Treasure Bay casino. He says he is getting acquainted with the app now, as Treasure Bay will be accepting mobile IDs.

“It’s a chance,” he said. “You can always try it, you know. If you don’t like it, delete it. You know, don’t put it on your phone.”

The app is free and available for both Apple and Android users. It can not be used when stopped by law enforcement or boarding a plane.

Mississippi Mobile ID also expands residents’ ability to provide proof of identity online.

Officials with the Department of Public Safety say residents’ information is secure and can only be accessed with their fingerprint or face ID.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.