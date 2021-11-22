Services for Mrs. Lillian Warren Boatner will be held Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at 11:00 am at Pine Grove Baptist Church in the House Community.

Reverend Rusty Walton will officiate. Interment will be in the Pine Grove Baptist Church Cemetery immediately following the service.

The Boatner family will receive guests from 9:30 to 11:00am at Pine Grove Baptist Church.

Mrs. Boatner, 98, of the House Community passed away Sunday, November 21, 2021, at J.G. Alexander Nursing Center of Union.

Mrs. Boatner is survived by:

Her Four Children: Jimmy Boatner (Gayle) of Collinsville, MS, Jerry Boatner (Linda) of Jefferson, GA, Buster Boatner (Renee) of Meridian, MS, Brenda Slayton (Donnie) of Meridian, MS.

Eight Grandchildren: Chantel Kimbrell (Allen), Tori Culpepper (Dusty), Jerra Runnels (James), Sha Jackson (Jeremy), Bryan Boatner, Susan Henry (Ryan), Ashley Hartzler (David), Andy Slayton.

Nineteen Great Grandchildren, 1 Great-Great Grandchild

Numerous nieces and nephews

She is also survived by her sister, Louise Reynolds and brother, Varnell Warren (Barbara).

Mrs. Boatner was preceded in death by her husband Jim Boatner; her father and mother, James and Annie Warren; sisters, Geneva Reynolds, Inez Chesney, Edna Reynolds, Earline Chesney, and Ercelle Rigdon;brothers, Jimmy Warren, Billy Warren, Leon Warren, and Orien Warren; daughters in law, Marsha Shanks Boatner, and Karen Aycock Boatner and great grandson, Cameron Runnels.

Pallbearers will be her grandsons and grandsons in law.

Honorary Pallbearers:Ricky Reynolds, Joe Warren, Ronnie Warren, Johnnie Warren, Lavell Chesney, Kramer Pierce, Odell Loper, Jimmy Hardy, Buddy Webb, Bobbie Morgan, and Jerry Goforth.

The family requests memorials be made to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital in 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105 or a charity of your choice.

The family of Mrs. Boatner would like to take this opportunity to thank J.G. Alexander Nursing Center for their care and service to our mother.

We would also like to thank Quality Hospice of Philadelphia, MS for their compassion and care for our loved one.

Milling Funeral Home of Union is in charge of the arrangements.

