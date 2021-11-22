Funeral Services for Mrs. Mary Merle Vaughan Tucker will begin at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at Clarke-Venable Baptist Church in Decatur, with the Reverend Mark Vincent officiating, Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Meridian. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Tucker, 90, of Bailey, passed away Friday, November 19, 2021 at her home.

Mrs. Mary Merle was born February 5, 1931 in Vaughan, MS to Hugh Reece Vaughan and Mary Fisher Vaughan Noblin. She was a member of Clarke-Venable Baptist Church in Decatur for 62 years. After moving to Bailey, MS she attended 15th Ave Baptist Church in Meridian. She graduated from Benton High and attended East Central Junior College; where she worked in the business office for 13 years and then went to work 31 years at the La-Z-Boy Chair company in Newton where she retired. After her retirement, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grands. She will be remembered for her quick wit, tender heart, and giving spirit.

Mrs. Tucker is survived by her husband of 71 years Bradford J. Tucker, and her daughter, Beth Tartt (Dr. Steve); her grandchildren, Sarah Hautt (Ben), Michael Tartt (Kelsey), and Bonnie White (Corey). Great-grandchildren Harrison, Wyatt, and Boone Hautt; Peyton and Tucker Tartt, and Nora Kate White, as well as a host of extended family members and friends.

Mrs. Mary Merle is preceded in death by her parents, her brothers, Hugh Vaughan, William Lee Vaughan; and her sister Lida Nell Hester.

The Tucker family suggests memorials be made as donations to Clarke-Venable Baptist Church, 15th Ave Baptist Church or to a charity of your choice in lieu of flowers.

Condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com.

The Tucker family will receive guests from 11:00 a.m. until 11:20 a.m. prior to funeral rites at the church.

