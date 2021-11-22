Rebecca Anne York

Memorial Visitation will be Monday Evening November 22, 2021 from 5:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home. Interment will be held at a later date at Shelby Cemetery in Shelby, MS. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Miss York, 25, of Meridian, passed away Saturday, November 20, 2021 at her home.

Rebecca grew up in Gunnison, MS and attended school at West Bolivar High School in Rosedale, MS. Rebecca was a CNA and has been accepted into the MCC Nursing program, which she was very excited to begin. She had a passion for children and was looking forward to working in the pediatric ward. Rebecca was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Meridian.

Miss York is survived by Grandmother Dottie Campbell; siblings Samantha York and Matty Campbell. Great-aunt, Sherry Scruggs; Aunts, Nell Keyes (Greg) and Gwen Campbell (Tim Keyes); Uncle Carl York(Patricia); cousins Danielle Akira (Alan), Archer Keyes, Nellah Keyes; and special friend, and caregiver, Sha Fraiser, as well as a host of extended family members and friends.

Rebecca is preceded in death by her mother, Loraine Webb York; brother, Timothy York; and great-aunt, Byron Scruggs.

The York family suggests memorials be made as donations to First Presbyterian Church, Meridian, MS or to The American Cancer Society in lieu of flowers.

