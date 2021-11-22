Advertisement

Red Cross in critical need of volunteers giving blood donations

Critical blood supply shortage
By Lauren Jackson
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Red Cross officials said blood donor numbers are the lowest of the year, calling the need for volunteers an emergency.

Officials with the Alabama Red Cross said they are in critical need of more blood donors. Selena Hardy with the Red Cross said they are doing what they can to supplement the need for Alabama hospitals, but there is no other way to get blood than donors rolling up their sleeves.

Hardy said supply is so low right now, hospitals are having to delay elective and emergency surgeries. The Red Cross is accepting all blood types, but they especially need type O because it is universal.

Hardy said it doesn’t matter if you have or haven’t had your flu or COVID-19 vaccines, you can still donate.

“This is a way that you can show Thanksgiving,” Hardy said. “This is a way you can show your support to your community. When your family comes together and hosts a blood drive or you all come in together. Make your appointments together, where you and your family can come and donate. We encourage everyone to please donate at this time. We do have a crucial need and your help is greatly needed.”

Hardy said it takes just under an hour to donate and they are offering incentives and prizes to donors.

Click here to find a site to donate near you.

