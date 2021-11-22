Reminders for Senate District 32 runoff

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The seat for Senate District 32 is Tuesday, November 23rd, and it’s important to remember only 14 of 40 precincts in Lauderdale county will be eligible to vote.

The upper right portion of a voter registration card has the precinct location, and the lower left portion has which district a voter is in.

Lauderdale County Circuit Clerk Donna Jill Johnson said voter turnout was low in the November 2nd and has high hopes for a better turn out in the runoff with 16,000 people eligible to vote.

“We only had a little over 3,000. We’ve got 13,000 that we’re counting on to show up Tuesday the 23rd. They can vote if they did not vote in the first election, and of course we’re hoping the original 3,000 that voted will come back,” said Johnson.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m.

