Silver Alert issued for 20-year-old Jackson man

By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for Malcolm McArthur, 20, of Jackson.

He is described a White male, 5′ 6″, 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

McArthur was last seen Nov. 17, 2021, at about 9:30 p.m. in the 4100 block of Council Circle in Hinds County, walking in an unknown direction.

Family members said McArthur suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information about his location, contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.

