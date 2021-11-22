A variety of weather this Thanksgiving week

Advertisement

A weather variety this Thanksgiving Week(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

No matter what your favorite type of weather is, there will be something for just about everyone this holiday week. Today, we go from cloudy skies to sunshine (and breezy) by the afternoon with highs in the low 60s. So, if you’re a fan of bright skies, then you’ll love this afternoon and Tuesday! However, between now and then, we have to deal with freezing temps.

So, plan on temps at freezing or just below overnight through Tuesday morning (as the breezy north 10-20 mph winds relax). Cold weather fans, you’ll love the chill as you kick-off Day 2 of this holiday week, but your sensitive plants won’t. So, make sure to cover up your tender vegetation tonight or bring potted plants inside. Once we get past the AM freeze for many spots, it’ll be unseasonably cool for Tuesday afternoon with highs in the 50s. Expect more 30s leading into Wednesday morning.

If you love cooler 60s, then you’ll smile on Hump Day. A southerly wind will start to warm things up...leading to mild 70s for Thanksgiving Day! So, warm weather fans, the holiday brings a brief dose of warmth before a cold front knocks our temps back below average (into the 50s) for Black Friday.

However, Thanksgiving also brings rain. So, take an umbrella if you’ll be out & about for the holiday. The best timing for rain will be after 3PM (as it looks right now), but stay tuned as we continue to fine-tune the Thanksgiving Day forecast.

