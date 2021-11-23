Final campaign push for District 32

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The seat for Senate District 32 is up for grabs, and two candidates are making last-minute campaigns.

Rod Hickman is facing Dr. Minh Duong in the district 32 runoff Tuesday. Both have been talking to people about what is important for the district.

“We’ve been really focusing on going door to door in getting as many people to know and ask me questions. That is what it’s about. It is about understanding what I’m about and what I can bring to district 32. It is about communicating and trusting me that I will do the right thing,” said Duong.

“I’m excited. I think that me and my team have done a lot of great work to get the people out and to turn our people back out to vote. I’m here in Marion right now. This is our final campaign where we have a good group of people that came out to hear what our plan is. I am very pleased to know that we have been able to do a lot of great works since the second,” said Hickman.

Hickman said his platform is built on his background and who he is as a pre-law professor, parent, and small business owner.

“What I am concerned about is the issues of the people. That is why we are trying to meet so many people here. Most of the citizens want to hear about a greater investment in our education or adequately funding our education. They want to hear about healthcare. A lot of our elderly people, even not so elderly people, have concerns about healthcare which is a question I got today. I am all for pushing to expand Medicaid, which will help this district and is also going to help the state as a whole,” said Hickman.

Duong said he’s committed to implementing his ideas for the district which include healthcare, education, and future businesses.

“I stand by my core family values, I stand by my work ethic, and I stand by Christian values that I will do the right thing for every single person in the district. I stand by the fact that I will do the research, and I will work across party lines,” said Duong.

Both candidates said they’re looking to be the fresh voice for district 32.

“The reason Rod Hickman should be at the end of everyone’s pen is because I’m someone that’s passionate about district 32. I am ready to work. I am not just here for a position or a title. As I told the people here we were talking with today, the issues are numerous. I am ready to strap up to work from day one to make this a better district, state and to do all I can to fight for every citizen of district 32,” said Hickman.

“People should vote for me Minh Duong for the senate for district 32 because I will be there and everywhere that needs me. I am ready to take the next face in my life. The phase that God has put me here to allow myself to be a servant and to allow myself to be an American,” said Duong.

The special election is Tuesday for district 32 voters. Polls will be open from 7 in the morning till 7 at night.

