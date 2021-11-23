Local non-profit organization receives $5,000 donation

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County Habitat for Humanity received a $5,000 check from the Allie Cat Run and Festival to help continue its mission of helping people.

The Carruth family continues to honor the life of their daughter, Allie, through donating money to the Mississippi Organ Recovery Association and other causes in Lauderdale County.

The Community Foundation of East Mississippi administers money raised from the festival to community charities that have been selected by the Carruth family.

“We wrote the grant for helping with roofs. We have a lot of clients and a lot of calls for roofs due to roof damage or roofs that need to be replaced. That money will go towards that,” said Monica Bradley executive director for Lauderdale County Habitat for Humanity.

“So when we started the Allie Cat Run and Festival we wanted to do something for our community. Raising funds that we can give back to our community to non-profit organizations, that we can make our community better,” said Leslie Carruth, co-founder of the Allie Cat Run and Festival.

Carruth said her organization will ensure that support is available to others as her family received a huge outpouring of support from the community after Allie’s death.

