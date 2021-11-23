Advertisement

Local non-profit organization receives $5,000 donation

Lauderdale County Habitat for Humanity received a $5,000 check from the Allie Cat Run and...
Lauderdale County Habitat for Humanity received a $5,000 check from the Allie Cat Run and Festival to help continue its mission of helping people.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County Habitat for Humanity received a $5,000 check from the Allie Cat Run and Festival to help continue its mission of helping people.

The Carruth family continues to honor the life of their daughter, Allie, through donating money to the Mississippi Organ Recovery Association and other causes in Lauderdale County.

The Community Foundation of East Mississippi administers money raised from the festival to community charities that have been selected by the Carruth family.

“We wrote the grant for helping with roofs. We have a lot of clients and a lot of calls for roofs due to roof damage or roofs that need to be replaced. That money will go towards that,” said Monica Bradley executive director for Lauderdale County Habitat for Humanity.

“So when we started the Allie Cat Run and Festival we wanted to do something for our community. Raising funds that we can give back to our community to non-profit organizations, that we can make our community better,” said Leslie Carruth, co-founder of the Allie Cat Run and Festival.

Carruth said her organization will ensure that support is available to others as her family received a huge outpouring of support from the community after Allie’s death.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A lucky Mississippi Lottery player cashed in an early holiday gift Monday, claiming the...
Player wins $200,000 jackpot!
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 20-year-old Malcolm...
Silver Alert issued for 20-year-old Jackson man
Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
Church reacts to pastor arrest
Convicted sex offender working as Birmingham minister captured after 20 years on the run
According to the JCSD, Lindsey Smith, 29, was arrested after her 15-month-old child tested...
Laurel mother arrested for felony child abuse

Latest News

Giving turkeys to teachers food drive
Giving turkeys to teachers food drive
A police officer uses a flashlight while looking for evidence in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after...
Man charged with 5 homicide counts in deadly Waukesha crash that killed 6
Donated toys at United Way
Hope Village putting smiles on faces
Mississippi sees highest 7-day COVID case increase since August