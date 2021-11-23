Hope Village putting smiles on faces

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The holiday season is quickly approaching and many agencies in Lauderdale County are preparing to give back.

Hope Village for Children has been preparing to bring smiles to the faces of the children that live in the facility.

Children from birth to eighteen can be placed in Hope Village at any given moment and it can be a huge adjustment for them.

The staff at Hope Village looks forward to holidays and birthdays because it gives them the opportunity to give the children a sense of normalcy in what could be a tough time.

They are happy to build a family with the children that come through their doors.

