Giving turkeys to teachers food drive

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian City Councilwoman Romande Walker is holding a ‘give a teacher a turkey’ food drive that will continue until December 16th.

A number of frozen turkeys were given to teachers to honor them for their outstanding dedication and work.

Teachers can’t leave their class to pick up the free food boxes given in the community. Walker says this is just one way to help teachers this holiday season.

News 11 spoke with a teacher who received a turkey.

“We are so grateful for ‘turkey for a teacher’ because a lot of times we are in the classroom; we don’t get a chance to get out to get the free boxes that are offered. School is out and this is my first time that I am able to get out. I am so grateful I am able to come to pick up a turkey,” said Cynthia Rackley, a teacher at Oakland Heights.

School is out this week but you may participate in the future by dropping off a turkey at a local school starting next week.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.