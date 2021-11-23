Advertisement

Meridian native inducted into World Association of Benchers and Deadlifters Hall of Fame

Meridian native receives WABDL Hall of Fame award.
Meridian native receives WABDL Hall of Fame award.(WTOK Sports)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 10:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian native, James Houston, was recently inducted into the World Association of Benchers and Deadlifters Hall of Fame.

Houston began his professional powerlifting career in the early 2000s and retired in 2012.

Earlier this month Houston flew out to Pheonix, Arizona, to accept his award into the WABDL Hall of Fame.

His whole journey started when his son came to him with a goal of being the strongest man in the world.

Houston said, “It feels good. But what makes me feel better is knowing that it was a goal for my son. So reaching a goal, an impossivle goal, and I made it possible goes so far for someone you love.”

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sumter County man arrested in connection with injuring a state trooper
Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Monday
Dan Mullen out as Florida football head coach
A lucky Mississippi Lottery player cashed in an early holiday gift Monday, claiming the...
Player wins $200,000 jackpot!
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 20-year-old Malcolm...
Silver Alert issued for 20-year-old Jackson man

Latest News

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler, right, prepares to pass as he is guarded by New Orleans...
Towns’ 28 points paces Timberwolves past Pelicans, 110-96
Meridian native named to power lifting hall of fame
Henry Ruggs, former Raiders wide receiver, accused of DUI resulting in death, arrives at the...
Ex-Raider Ruggs remains on house arrest in fatal crash case
Sideline View by Dale McKee