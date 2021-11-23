Meridian native inducted into World Association of Benchers and Deadlifters Hall of Fame

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian native, James Houston, was recently inducted into the World Association of Benchers and Deadlifters Hall of Fame.

Houston began his professional powerlifting career in the early 2000s and retired in 2012.

Earlier this month Houston flew out to Pheonix, Arizona, to accept his award into the WABDL Hall of Fame.

His whole journey started when his son came to him with a goal of being the strongest man in the world.

Houston said, “It feels good. But what makes me feel better is knowing that it was a goal for my son. So reaching a goal, an impossivle goal, and I made it possible goes so far for someone you love.”

