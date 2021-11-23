Advertisement

Mississippi sees highest 7-day COVID case increase since August

(WJRT)
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi is seeing its highest seven-day increase in cases since August and an increasing trend in hospitalizations, health officials say.

MSDH has reported 2,483 cases and 38 new deaths in the past week between November 16 and November 22, as of 3 p.m. Monday.

Right now, 165 patients are hospitalized for COVID-19 and 54 of them are in intensive care.

Last year, Mississippi had a major COVID-19 surge in November, but this year state health officials are calling for extra caution to hold COVID-19 transmission in check.

“We still have probably 600,000 people who are still vulnerable to COVID fully and haven’t had any immune response available to them,” State Health Officer Thomas Dobbs said. “We know it’s going to make you safer, your family safer, and it’s going to keep you out of the hospital.”

More than 1,401,000 people have now been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Mississippi.

All Mississippians aged 5 or older are now eligible for vaccinations statewide.

Click here to find a pharmacy or clinic near you.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A lucky Mississippi Lottery player cashed in an early holiday gift Monday, claiming the...
Player wins $200,000 jackpot!
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 20-year-old Malcolm...
Silver Alert issued for 20-year-old Jackson man
Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
Church reacts to pastor arrest
Convicted sex offender working as Birmingham minister captured after 20 years on the run
According to the JCSD, Lindsey Smith, 29, was arrested after her 15-month-old child tested...
Laurel mother arrested for felony child abuse

Latest News

Giving turkeys to teachers food drive
Giving turkeys to teachers food drive
A police officer uses a flashlight while looking for evidence in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after...
Man charged with 5 homicide counts in deadly Waukesha crash that killed 6
Lauderdale County Habitat for Humanity received a $5,000 check from the Allie Cat Run and...
Local non-profit organization receives $5,000 donation
Donated toys at United Way
Hope Village putting smiles on faces