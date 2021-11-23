Advertisement

Mount Zion Baptist Church gives back

Church shares Thanksgiving dinner
Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church
Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church(WTOK)
By Elizabeth Jackson
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 7:45 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church served Thanksgiving dinner to anyone who came out Monday evening ahead of the holiday.

The church has been holding this event for many years.

People were able to pull up to the church and have the plates handed to them. Others that lived nearby were able to walk to the church and grab a plate.

All plates included a leg quarter, rice, green beans, a roll and a slice of red velvet cake. The church made roughly 200 hundred plates for the giveaway.

