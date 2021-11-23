Graveside services celebrating the life of Mr. Gary Lightsey will begin at 12 Noon Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Salem Baptist Church Cemetery with the Reverend Lamar Lifer officiating. Interment will follow graveside rites. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Lightsey, 83, of Kewanee, passed away Sunday, November 21, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family.

Mr. Gary retired as a lab supervisor after over 30 years at Gulf State Paper Corp, in Demopolis, AL. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy where he served as an aircraft mechanic. Gary enjoyed spending time outdoors; He loved gardening and farming. He was a provider for his family and enjoyed reading about military history. He also enjoyed traveling with his wife and shopping at flea markets along the way.

Mr. Lightsey is survived by his wife of 58 years, Barbara Ann Lightsey; their children Phillip Lightsey (Russina) and Alan Lightsey (Terri). Grandchildren Dylan Lightsey, Alaina Lightsey, and Hunter Decamp, as well as a host of extended family members and friends.

Mr. Gary is preceded in death by his parents Claude and Evie Lightsey.

The Lightsey family suggests memorials be made as donations to the American Cancer Society in lieu of flowers.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home 6300 Hwy 39 North Meridian, MS 39305 PH: 601-693-8482 Fax:601-693-8721