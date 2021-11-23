Rain moves in for Thanksgiving

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We woke up to cold upper 20s and low 30s this morning. Thankfully, we’re going to have lots of sunshine which will help moderate temps for the afternoon. Highs will hover near 60 degrees, which is below average by a range of 5-10 degrees. High pressure is in control, so the weather will be cooperative for local outdoor activities or regional traveling.

Tonight, continue with your cold weather precautions as temps fall into the low-mid 30s. Wednesday’s highs will climb a little higher than today...reaching the low-mid 60s. It will also be a nice day for regional traveling courtesy of the previously mentioned High Pressure, but it’s moving away by the holiday.

Thanksgiving, a cold front barges into our region bringing rain chances. If you’ll be local, rain won’t be an issue before Noon. However, after 2PM, showers filter into our area as the front moves in from the west. So, plan for late afternoon and evening rain with generally less than .50″ expected. Severe weather isn’t likely with this event, but plan for some downpours once the showers arrive in your area. Highs will reach around 70 degrees before it cools down behind the front.

Black Friday, it will be much cooler, but any rain moves out before daybreak. So, if you plan to shop before 3am, there could be some lingering showers for the eastern parts of our area (and temps will fall into the upper 30s-low 40s overnight). Otherwise, rain won’t be an issue. The afternoon brings cool 50s with a northerly breeze of 10-20mph (higher gusts). So, dress warmly if you’ll be out there catching the Black Friday deals.

Weekend weather looks dry with highs in the low 60s. Similar to start next week.

