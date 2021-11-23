Rain on the way for Thanksgiving

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This is a big week for travel. Many of us have travel plans, and many of us who aren’t traveling have guests coming to town for Thanksgiving.

Holiday Travel Weather

If you’re traveling, you’ll want to prepare for rain across much of the Southeast, but rain will change to snow in the Northeast. The Midwest and Great Lakes States will be cold but mostly dry aside from some spots of brief snow. Plan for rain in the Pacific Northwest and dry weather for the Southwest.

Our Thanksgiving Weather

For us in East Mississippi and West Alabama plan on a rainy Thanksgiving. The day will start dry beneath clouds, but after about midday, the rain will begin increasing from the north. This is especially important to know if you’re planning on cruising up to Starkville for the Egg Bowl. The rain may very well fall throughout the entire game. Add to that some fast cooling, and the weather will make for a miserable game. If you’re going, be sure to take ponchos and rain jackets. The stadiums generally don’t allow umbrellas.

Our Next 24 Hours

Tonight will be clear and cold. Most of us will freeze by morning. The low temperature will average near 31 degrees. Tuesday will be sunny and comfortably cool. The high temperature will be near 59 degrees.

Wednesday will start sunny. Clouds will begin increasing in the afternoon and evening. The morning low temperature will be near 33 degrees. The afternoon high temperature will be near 64 degrees.

