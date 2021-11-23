Rain will fall on Thanksgiving and on the Egg Bowl

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It’s Thanksgiving Week. A lot of people are traveling. Here at home, our next rain maker is on track to arrive Thanksgiving Day. Before that rain arrives, we’ll be mainly cloudy with a high temperature near 70 degrees.

Tracking Thanksgiving Rain

Rain will sweep from northwest to southeast after noon on Thanksgiving. It will arrive around Philadelphia, Louisville, and Nanih Waiya between noon and 2 PM. It will spread southeast and into Meridian, Collinsville, Marion, DeKalb, Scooba, Preston, Union, Decatur, Newton, and Lake between 2 PM and 4 PM. It will continue southeastward, arriving in Quitman, Enterprise, Stonewall, Livingston, York, Shubuta, and Bay Springs between 4 PM and 6 PM. Rain will arrive in Butler, Lisman, Gilbertown, Silas, Coffeeville, Demopolis, and Thomasville between 6 PM and 8 PM.

Rain will fade to an between 1 AM and 4 AM Friday. Friday will start cloudy, but the day will be dry. The afternoon will brighten with increasing sun. The high temperature will be in the mid-50s.

Rain Likely At The Egg Bowl

The Egg Bowl will be played in Starkville between Ole Miss and Mississippi State on Thanksgiving. Kickoff is at 6:30 in the evening. Plan for rain and cooling. Rain may be on-and-off at times, but it is possible throughout the entire game. Temperatures will drop through the 50s and into the 40s, so dress warm.

Travel Weather Overview

The southeast will be dealing with some rain through Thursday and Friday. The rain will not fall all day. Rather, it will be relatively brief in duration for any given location - lasting no more than a few hours at most. The rain will fall in the Northeast, too, but it could change to areas snow from West Virginia north through New England. Cold weather behind that storm system will have areas of the Midwest shivering, including Chicago, Minneapolis, Milwaukee, and Fargo. Rain will fall over the Coastal Pacific Northwest.

Our Next 24 Hours

Tonight will be clear and cold. This evening will cool through the 40s and into the 30s by 10 PM. The low temperature by morning will be near 34 degrees. Wednesday will be mainly sunny with clouds beginning to build by evening. The high temperature will be near 65 degrees.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.