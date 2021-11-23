Wicker, Hyde-Smith announce large contract for Louisville company

WASHINGTON (WTOK) - Taylor Defense Products has won a competitive contract to produce commercial cranes, with minor military modifications, for the U.S. Army. The nearly $262 million contract is expected to extend through Nov. 18, 2024.

U.S. Senators Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith made the joint announcement Tuesday.

“Taylor Defense continues to deliver some of the best heavy-duty equipment in the world to our troops. It is encouraging to see the Army recognize Taylor Defense with this contract award, which will support the hardworking employees that build these platforms here in Mississippi.”

“This contract is a huge vote of confidence in Taylor Defense and its employees to give the Army the equipment it needs to succeed logistically. I commend Taylor on its successful bid, which will benefit our national defense and our state’s economy.”

The Louisville, Miss., company was awarded a $1.27 million contract in May to develop a modernized Rough Terrain Container Handler prototype as part of the Army’s mission to replace obsolete components with new technology that will increase RTCH capabilities and extend the system service life of the vehicles.

In June 2019, the U.S. Navy selected Taylor Defense to repair and maintain all-terrain cranes for the Marine Corps, a contract worth up to $84 million over 10 years.

Taylor Defense Products, part of the Taylor Group of Companies, is one of the largest heavy lift manufacturers in the United States.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.