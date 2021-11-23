Advertisement

Wicker, Hyde-Smith announce large contract for Louisville company

Taylor Defense Products to make commercial cranes for the U.S. Army
(WTOK)
By Sheila McLain
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WTOK) - Taylor Defense Products has won a competitive contract to produce commercial cranes, with minor military modifications, for the U.S. Army. The nearly $262 million contract is expected to extend through Nov. 18, 2024.

U.S. Senators Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith made the joint announcement Tuesday.

The Louisville, Miss., company was awarded a $1.27 million contract in May to develop a modernized Rough Terrain Container Handler prototype as part of the Army’s mission to replace obsolete components with new technology that will increase RTCH capabilities and extend the system service life of the vehicles.

In June 2019, the U.S. Navy selected Taylor Defense to repair and maintain all-terrain cranes for the Marine Corps, a contract worth up to $84 million over 10 years.

Taylor Defense Products, part of the Taylor Group of Companies, is one of the largest heavy lift manufacturers in the United States.

