Alene Radcliffe Ezell

By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Funeral services for Alene Radcliffe Ezell, 85, of Livingston will be Friday, November 26, 2021, at 2 P.M. at York Baptist Church with Rev. Leon Ballard officiating. Visitation will be at the church one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Siloam Cemetery.

Mrs. Ezell passed away Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at her home in Livingston. She was born July 17, 1936, in Ward, Alabama, to James “Jim” Franklin Radcliffe and Mary Leona Pearson Radcliffe.

Survivors include her children, David Armstrong (Ruth); Deborah Truelove (Ernie); Sandra Pate (Tommy Busby); and Denise Cannon (Donnie); grandchildren, Chase Armstrong, Jackson Armstrong, Tanner Armstrong, Taylor Armstrong Reed, Austin Armstrong, Michael Truelove, Dustin Pate, Morgan LeCroy, Scott Cannon, and Brooks Cannon; and 7 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bobby Dale Ezell; son, Billy Armstrong; and 13 siblings.

Pallbearers: grandsons. Honorary Pallbearers: Always Home Sitters, Legacy Hospice, and York Baptist Fidelis Sunday School Class and Ruth Sunday School Class.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of York.

Bumpers Funeral Home

