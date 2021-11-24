An umbrella is needed for your Thanksgiving plans

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Today will be another sun-filled day, but the afternoon will be a little warmer than yesterday. Highs will range from the mid-upper 60s which is seasonable for this time of year. If you plan to hit the road today to travel anywhere between Louisiana to Florida or up towards Kentucky or Arkansas, the weather will be very cooperative. However, get ready for wet weather on Thanksgiving.

A cold front will cross our area by Thanksgiving evening, and it’ll bring rain to our area starting early afternoon. So, your morning plans look dry & less frigid as we start the holiday with 40s. Mild temps near 70 degrees can be expected by Midday, then temps will gradually cool off once the rain begins. After 12 PM, there will be a gradual increase in rain chances with most areas getting showers by 5 PM. Showers will continue through the evening, and there could be some downpours. Thankfully, severe weather isn’t expected, and rainfall amounts will be .50″ or less.

Behind the front, dry & cool weather returns for Black Friday shopping plans. You’ll need to dress warmly if you plan to be out early to catch the deals...with 30s to start the day. Then, Friday afternoon brings unseasonably cool mid 50s.

As we wrap up November, expect nice/cool weather with 60s. Hurricane season officially ends on November 30th, and thankfully, all is quiet in the tropics.

