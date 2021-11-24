Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report November 23, 2021

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 11:01 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
ASHLEY A MARTIN19956906 10TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT
GEORGE J LEWIS JR19732005 43RD AVE MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING X 2
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
DMARCUS K LEWIS19963310 41ST AVE MERIDIAN, MSDUI
QUENTIN L SMITH19752701 12TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
JAMES JONES19903753 19TH ST MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING
JEFFERY F TOOLE1974920 42ND AVE MERIDIAN, MSPETIT LARCENY
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
TINA M SLUDER19704917 ZERO RD MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING
TOMMY L WILEY III19942615 SUSIE BLANE HORN LAKE, MSTRESPASSING
GIVING FALSE INFORMATION
POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
QADARIAN EASLEY20012305 D ST APT F5 MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT
QUAVEON HOPKINS20011906 33RD AVE MERIDIAN, MSDISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
SHOPLIFTING
RONALD EVANS19871713 28TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
DENISHA J HARPER19891135 LEE CIR THOMASVILLE, ALDUI OTHER
KATHERYNE S BOWDEN19961521 25TH AVE APT 6 MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING
JESSICA MCCOY20003150 COUNTY ROAD 371 ENTERPRISE, MSDUI
SHELIA L ANDERSON19841517 17TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
CARLOS D SMITH1988107 71ST PL MERIDIAN, MSVIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER X 2
RESISTING ARREST

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from November 19, 2021 at 6:00 AM to November 23, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 3:34 PM on November 19, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1600 block of Tommy Webb Drive. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 4:38 PM on November 19, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicles in the 1700 block of 23rd Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.

At 4:10 PM on November 22, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the area of the 156 mile marker on I-20. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

At 1:15 PM on November 19, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 7000 block of 10th Court. Entry was gained through a door.

At 2:03 PM on November 22, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2400 block of Highway 19 North. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

There were not any residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 15 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed evidence found to support the calls.

At 8:53 PM on November 20, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 400 block of 43rd Avenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 6:37 PM on November 22, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 300 block of 45th Avenue. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

Most Read

Attorney Rod Hickman won the runoff with Dr. Minh Duong to represent Senate District 32 for the...
Hickman wins Senate District 32 race
Crime tape generic
Police investigating deadly hit-and-run in Butler
An autopsy found Brian Laundrie died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the...
Lawyer: Brian Laundrie fatally shot himself in the head
A lucky Mississippi Lottery player cashed in an early holiday gift Monday, claiming the...
Player wins $200,000 jackpot!
Source: www.taylordefenseproducts.com
Wicker, Hyde-Smith announce large contract for Louisville company

Latest News

Docket 2
Lauderdale County Arrest Report November 24, 2021
Crime tape generic
Police investigating deadly hit-and-run in Butler
Daily Docket 4
Kemper County Arrest Report November 23, 2021
Daily Docket 4
Lauderdale County Arrest Report November 23, 2021