City of Meridian Arrest Report November 23, 2021

Robbery



There were not any robberies reported.



Commercial Burglary



At 3:34 PM on November 19, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1600 block of Tommy Webb Drive. Entry was gained through a door.



Church Burglary



There were not any church burglaries reported.



Stolen Vehicles



At 4:38 PM on November 19, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicles in the 1700 block of 23rd Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.



At 4:10 PM on November 22, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the area of the 156 mile marker on I-20. The case is currently under investigation.



Auto Burglary



At 1:15 PM on November 19, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 7000 block of 10th Court. Entry was gained through a door.



At 2:03 PM on November 22, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2400 block of Highway 19 North. Entry was gained through a door.



Residential Burglary



There were not any residential burglaries reported.



Shootings



Meridian Police responded to 15 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed evidence found to support the calls.



At 8:53 PM on November 20, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 400 block of 43rd Avenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.



At 6:37 PM on November 22, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 300 block of 45th Avenue. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.