City of Meridian Arrest Report November 23, 2021
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 11:01 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|ASHLEY A MARTIN
|1995
|6906 10TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|GEORGE J LEWIS JR
|1973
|2005 43RD AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING X 2
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
|DMARCUS K LEWIS
|1996
|3310 41ST AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
|QUENTIN L SMITH
|1975
|2701 12TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|JAMES JONES
|1990
|3753 19TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
|JEFFERY F TOOLE
|1974
|920 42ND AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|PETIT LARCENY
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
|TINA M SLUDER
|1970
|4917 ZERO RD MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
|TOMMY L WILEY III
|1994
|2615 SUSIE BLANE HORN LAKE, MS
|TRESPASSING
GIVING FALSE INFORMATION
POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|QADARIAN EASLEY
|2001
|2305 D ST APT F5 MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|QUAVEON HOPKINS
|2001
|1906 33RD AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
SHOPLIFTING
|RONALD EVANS
|1987
|1713 28TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|DENISHA J HARPER
|1989
|1135 LEE CIR THOMASVILLE, AL
|DUI OTHER
|KATHERYNE S BOWDEN
|1996
|1521 25TH AVE APT 6 MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
|JESSICA MCCOY
|2000
|3150 COUNTY ROAD 371 ENTERPRISE, MS
|DUI
|SHELIA L ANDERSON
|1984
|1517 17TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
|CARLOS D SMITH
|1988
|107 71ST PL MERIDIAN, MS
|VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER X 2
RESISTING ARREST
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from November 19, 2021 at 6:00 AM to November 23, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 3:34 PM on November 19, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1600 block of Tommy Webb Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 4:38 PM on November 19, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicles in the 1700 block of 23rd Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.
At 4:10 PM on November 22, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the area of the 156 mile marker on I-20. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 1:15 PM on November 19, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 7000 block of 10th Court. Entry was gained through a door.
At 2:03 PM on November 22, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2400 block of Highway 19 North. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 15 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed evidence found to support the calls.
At 8:53 PM on November 20, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 400 block of 43rd Avenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 6:37 PM on November 22, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 300 block of 45th Avenue. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.